Tarn Taran police effects major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station

Tarn Taran, December 11
A day after the RPG attack on the Sarhali police in Tarn Taran, the Tarn Taran police on Sunday reshuffled as many as 24 cops.
These include Sarhali police station SHO Parkash Singh.
He was shifted as the CIA incharge while CIA incharge Sukhbir Singh was posted as Sarhali police station SHO.
As many as 20 cops from Tarn Taran police lines have been shifted to different police stations.
