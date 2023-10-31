Morinda: Tata Hitachi unveils dealership for tricity

Tribune News Service

Morinda, October 30

Tata Hitachi, one of India’s leading construction machinery companies and the maker of largest hydraulic excavator, unveiled its new dealership integrated facility (head office and workshop), Dada Motors Infratech, for the tricity here today.

The joint venture between Tata Motors and Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM), was inaugurated by Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi. The dealership is expected to be a one-stop-shop for sales, service, spare parts and machine care facilities.

‘By merging the expertise and resources of Tata Hitachi with Dada Motors, we are confident of serving our customers in a better way in Chandigarh, Punjab, parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh,” said Sandeep Singh.

A representative of Dada Motors said, “The partnership stands as a testament to the group’s commitment towards catering to the needs of a large customer base of Tata Hitachi and addressing the needs of advancing infrastructure and urban development in Punjab and the neighboring regions.”