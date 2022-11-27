‘Teddy bear’ balloon found near Pak border

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 26

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) belonging to the 160th Battalion today recovered a teddy bear-shaped balloon which came from Pakistan and fell down near the Bahadur Ke border outpost (BOP) in Guruharsahai area in this sector.

As per information available, the BSF troops spotted the balloon at around 2.30 am today as it came down and landed in the fields, around 120 m from the barbed fencing along the International Border.

According to BSF sources, a Pakistani currency note, besides a piece of paper with a mobile phone number written on it was found in the balloon. The piece of paper reportedly had a message written in Urdu.

On October 15, a drone had come from the Pakistan side which had dropped a brick wrapped in gift paper in this sector. “Whether the balloon landed into the Indian space inadvertently or there was some sinister design behind the incident needs to be ascertained,” said an official, adding that it could also be a part of diversionary tactics by Pakistan-based agencies.