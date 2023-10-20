Terror funding module busted, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

The Punjab Police have busted a terror funding module backed by Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Rinda and being operated by Parminder Pindi. Five operatives of the module were arrested today.

Pindi, who is a local handler, was in touch with gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a close aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Rinda.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons had been identified as Amanpreet Walia of Baba Bakala in Amritsar, Ramanbir Singh, alias Fouji, of Mucchal village in Amritsar, Arshpreet Singh of Bullenangal village in Amritsar, Harmanpreet Singh of Bal Sarai in Amritsar and Kirandeep Kaur of Amritsar.

The DGP said following a few incidents of liquor vends being targeted by means of arson or firing to extort money from liquor contractors, police teams from Batala district had launched a thorough probe into the matter and identified Ramanbir Singh, alias Fouji, among 11 accused persons as culprits behind these incidents.

After a 10-day operation, the police have arrested five accused persons from different locations, DGP Yadav said.

Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal said an incident of attempted arson at a liquor vend in Shastri Nagar, Batala, was reported on September 27, and two days later, a similar incident had occurred. Again, on October 2, five shots were fired at a liquor vend in Amritsar (Rural).

The SSP added that preliminary investigations revealed that all accused persons were working on the directions of local handler Parminder Pindi, who was threatening and demanding extortion for terror funding from liquor contractors.

