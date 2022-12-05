Punjab diary: The man who saw tomorrow

Gurdaspur: Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has been dubbed as the “The man who saw tomorrow”. The reason is that the day he joined, a social media post went viral showing a news clipping in which a young Himanshu is saying “Bada ho kar DC banuga” (When I grow up, I will become a DC). When Himanshu was just 12, he had topped Class VIII exams in Ferozepur district.

Archaic Act comes in handy for tourists

Pathankot: Tourists travelling through the city to Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have come up with a new fad. A majority of them carry photocopies of the archaic Indian Sarai Act, 1867. This Act states that a traveller can use washroom of any hotel, even five star ones, and also have access to drinking water without any hindrance. A tourist confided that it comes in handy for them while travelling. “The moment we are stopped by hotel security from using their washrooms, we very conveniently hand them a copy of the Act. We are then allowed to use the facility,” he said. He added that sometimes owners act stubbornly and refuse them the facilities. “We then tell them that ignorance of law is no excuse,” he added.

Speculation over Sidhu’s premature release

Chandigarh: Amid speculation over Navjot Singh Sidhu being prematurely released from the Patiala Jail, where he is undergoing one-year imprisonment in a road rage case, close associates of the cricketer-turned-politician are trying to create hype around Sidhu’s re-entry into Punjab’s politics. Though Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary has denied any letter being issued to Sidhu, sources said Sidhu’s re-entry on the party’s platform would largely depend on his conduct in the coming months. Incumbent PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and senior party leadership is keeping its fingers crossed as time would tell whether Sidhu’s spin doctors help him come to the centre stage or get embroiled in internal politics.

Novel way to get road recarpeted

Muktsar: Irate over poor condition of Muktsar-Malout Road, a resident of Nandgarh village here has penned a song to impress on the government to start work on it. Lyrics of Gagandeep Kaur Sivia’s song, “Ni meriye Malout-Muktsar diye sadke”, have gone viral on social media. Hope the travellers get rid of this bumpy road soon.

Understanding pulse of residents

Sangrur: At a time when residents are alleging that elected AAP representatives have been missing and gone to Gujarat for campaigning, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has never missed visiting his Dirba constituency on Saturday and Sunday. Despite his busy schedule, Cheema ensures that he stays in touch with his voters and redresses their complaints through his close confidant Tapinder Sohi.

Governor’s visit gets job done

Amritsar: The district administration woke up from a deep slumber and removed hoardings which had cropped up on GT Road only during a visit of Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. The Governor had visited Guru Nanak Dev University during convocation. Nevertheless, illegal banners are still visible on various other roads and intersections.

#Gurdaspur