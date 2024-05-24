The Tribune Analysis: ‘People’s Maharaja’ missing from political action

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 23

On Thursday, the spotlight was on former two-time CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who could not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Patiala because he was unwell.

He was absent not only physically, but also in posters and hoardings at the rally venue. His absence at this crucial juncture, when Punjab’s campaign is entering its last leg, is being felt, especially when his wife and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is fighting a “do-or-die” battle from Patiala, her home turf.

This is for the first time in over five decades that he is not seen in action. Not just his wife Preneet, even the BJP needs him as much, owing to the strong opposition being shown by farmers towards the party. Capt Amarinder strongly opposed three farm laws when these were enacted in 2020 and it was because of his support that the farmers could reach Delhi borders and PM Modi was forced to withdraw these.

The BJP wanted to revive its fortunes in Punjab through Capt Amarinder Singh, a soldier and politician, in the elections. He was instrumental in giving the Congress a two-thirds majority in 2017.

After being unceremoniously dethroned as CM by the Congress in September 2021 after his differences with the party high command over his soft stance towards the BJP top leadership, he joined the BJP in September 2022, merging his Punjab Lok Congress with it. The BJP also roped in senior Congress leaders like former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar. After his exit from the Congress, the void left in the Congress is yet to be filled.

