Three aides of gangster Rinda, Happy nabbed

Amritsar, April 10
Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar police have arrested three alleged associates of ISI-backed terrorist and drug smuggler Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and US-based gangster and drug peddler Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Pachhia, here today.
They were identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Arsh, Gagandeep Singh and his brother Piara Singh, all residents of Pachhia village falling under Ramdas police station in Ajnala here.
The police recovered a 9 mm pistol along with five rounds from their possession. They were produced in a court and sent to two-day police custody for further investigations.
Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the trio was in touch with Happy Pachhia, who had claimed the responsibility of killing Dera Baba Nanak youth Sandeep Singh, alias Shera, in a social media post. He said though they did not have past criminal record, their backward and forward links were being ascertained.
The police were analysing their phone call details.
