Abohar: Three injured in clash over lifting carcass

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 14

Three persons of rival factions were injured in a clash with sharp weapons last evening in a dispute over lifting and dumping dead animals in the graveyard near Indira Nagri. The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

In their statements, which were streamed live by some digital media reporters, the victims claimed they have been “paying money” to two local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party to help run the business illegally. Both the leaders refuted the allegations. One of them, a former legislator, said that the demand to auction contracts to lift and dispose of dead animals was raised several times in the past 25 years but the successive officials ignored the same. He admitted that one of the victims was an AAP activist.

Vinay and Shiva, residents of Johari Mandir Road, said that yesterday evening they went to pick up dead animals from the city and throw it at the graveyard. Akash and his father Mukha, who were present there, attacked them with sharp weapons and left them bleeding causing deep injuries on head and hand.

Meanwhile, Akash, who was also admitted to the hospital, said that his family has been doing the work of picking up dead animals from the city for the last 25 years, whereas Vinay and Shiva were interfering in their work. On Thursday evening, a youth from rival faction came to the graveyard and threw dead animals there. When he protested, they attacked him and his father, Akash alleged.

Akash’s associate Mohit claimed that they used to “pay money” to an AAP leader in the past. The said leader denied the allegations and said no one has the contract to pick up dead animals in the city. He had informed the police and district administration about the dispute yesterday and demanded an auction of the contract.

