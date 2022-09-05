Three murders rock Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 4

Three persons have been murdered in the past three days in Abohar.

In the first incident, Ravi was reportedly murdered in Arya Nagar yesterday night by Aman Kumar and Rahul Kabadia.

In another incident, a girl was killed at Dhani Shafi on the outskirts of the city, while her friend suffered a head injury. Investigation revealed that Lal Chand’s family had gone to a religious fair, leaving behind 16-year-old Meenu at home. She called her friend Sharanjit Kaur to stay with her. Today morning, Meenu was found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, while Sharanjit also suffered injuries on her head. Both the girls were studying at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls.

On Thursday night, 60-year-old Jarnail Singh was killed allegedly by his neighbour at Rajanwali village. The police have registered a case against Rakesh Delu.