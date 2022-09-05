Three murders rock Abohar

Abohar, September 4
Three persons have been murdered in the past three days in Abohar.
In the first incident, Ravi was reportedly murdered in Arya Nagar yesterday night by Aman Kumar and Rahul Kabadia.
In another incident, a girl was killed at Dhani Shafi on the outskirts of the city, while her friend suffered a head injury. Investigation revealed that Lal Chand’s family had gone to a religious fair, leaving behind 16-year-old Meenu at home. She called her friend Sharanjit Kaur to stay with her. Today morning, Meenu was found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, while Sharanjit also suffered injuries on her head. Both the girls were studying at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls.
On Thursday night, 60-year-old Jarnail Singh was killed allegedly by his neighbour at Rajanwali village. The police have registered a case against Rakesh Delu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash
Vehicle carrying 4 hits road divider in Palghar | Maha order...
BJP spreading hate, benefiting 2 bizmen: Rahul Gandhi
Congress fortunes will change after Himachal win, claims Pra...
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins Nepal tour amid Agnipath row
Indian Army carries on with tradition of recruiting Nepali y...
Full statehood for J&K, jobs for locals top Ghulam Nabi Azad's agenda
Former J&K CM attacks Congress, spares Narendra Modi-led Uni...