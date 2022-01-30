To go solo or with BJP? Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini to decide after being dropped by Congress

Family denied ticket by Congress after 60 years; office-bearers announce to give mass resignations

To go solo or with BJP? Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini to decide after being dropped by Congress

Angad Singh Saini. File photo

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 30

As sitting Congress MLA from Nawanshahr Angad Singh Saini was on Sunday denied ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections, he is likely to file his papers either as the BJP candidate or as an Independent.

In the third list declared this evening, the party announced the candidature of Satvir Palli Jhikki, who was the District Planning Committee chairman and had yesterday announced to return the Punjab Lok Congress ticket.

Angad’s marriage with Aditi Singh, who is MLA Rae Bareilli Sadar (UP), rebelled against the Congress high command and moved to BJP is one of the reasons for denial of ticket to him. The Congress had also reportedly got a survey conducted before announcing the decision.

Since the PLC candidate has left the ticket, chances of Angad fighting on its alliance partner BJP’s ticket cannot be ruled out. Sources close to the family too said the plans to contest had already been chalked out but whether it will be with the BJP or as Independent it was yet to be finalised. Asked if he could go his wife’s way, Angad maintained, “It is not my decision. I have called a meeting of the workers tomorrow at 10 am. I am taking my feedback from everyone and will announce my final decision tomorrow.”

Hundreds of workers and party office-bearers gathered at his place to show solidarity with Angad. They announced to give mass resignations from the party in his support. They raised slogans, “Angad ji tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain.”

Becoming an MLA at the age of 26, Angad was the youngest legislator in 2017 Assembly elections. His family has been denied ticket after over 60 years. In 2012, his mother Guriqbal Kaur was the MLA. His father Parkash Singh had contested twice - winning in 2002 and losing in 2007. Angad’s father’s cousin Charanjit S Channi was the MLA from the seat in 1997. Angad’s grandfather’s brother Dilbagh Singh contested here from 1962 to 1992.

Interestingly, AAP candidate from the seat Lalit Mohan Pathak too has been councillor with Congress. With both Angad and Pathak set to contest against Congress candidate Jhikki, the cadre votes of the party are set to get split among three candidates.

The MLA’s estranged uncle Charanjit Channi, who had contested as AAP candidate last time from the seat, said, “Angad was going too fast for his age. He could not somehow retain the ticket in the family. But I am happy with the decision of the party.”

