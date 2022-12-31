Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 31

Due to a protest by truck operators at Shambhu, police have diverted traffic at many places.

The truck operators are demanding that the government reinstate truck unions across Punjab.

Joined by some local unions, hundreds of trucks have blocked the national highway near Shambhu demanding that truck unions be allowed to operate.

“We have made some diversions to help commuters. Long jams have been witnessed at a few places. The traffic coming from Amritsar and Delhi side has been diverted through Zirakpur leading to chaos at certain places,” said Ghanaur DSP Raghbir Singh.

Truck union members claim that they have been suffering losses for years, especially during coronavirus days; therefore, unions be allowed to run.

Sources say some unions have already been operating illegally in many subdivisions of Punjab.