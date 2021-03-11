Two die of snakebite

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 13

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl died of snake bite in the Dharamkot subdivision of Moga district and Zira sub-division of Ferozepur district, the local authorities confirmed today.

According to the information available, Jasbir Singh Jassa, son of Dalbir Singh and resident of Kili Gandhra village, was sleeping in his house last night when a snake entered the room and bit on his foot. Jassa was taken to a hospital in Moga, but venom had spread throughout the body and he died during the treatment.

In the other incident, Rajni was bitten by a snake at her house last night. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Zira, but the doctors declared her brought dead, as per the local police.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC into both incidents.