UK army delegation visits Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

A delegation of British army officers today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Major Daljinder Singh Virdee, a British army officer associated with the Defence Sikh Network (DSN), UK, presented “Gutka of Nitnem” (daily Sikh prayers) prepared by the DSN and literature published regarding Sikh identity and turban in the British army to SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The British army delegation has come to Amritsar to participate in the event being organised in memory of the martyrs of the Battle of Saragarhi.

Dhami said “Nitnem Gutka Sahib” was a part of the uniform of amritdhari Sikhs working in the British army.

“Gurbani scriptures were given to Sikh soldiers by the British army even during the World War and the DSN was making efforts along similar lines,” he said.

The DSN had also worked to publish literature on Sikh identity and turban, besides making a major contribution to determining the different colours of turban for the three branches of the British army.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs #turban