Verka, Amul hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) have decided to increase the milk prices of their brands Verka and Amul, respectively, by Rs 2 per litre (Re 1 per 500 ml pouch). The new prices will be effective from Tuesday i.e March 1.

The GCMMF has increased the price in all markets across India. This is the second time this fiscal that the price of milk is being hiked.

“We have increased the procurement price of milk by Rs 2 per litre as dairy farmers were under stress amid rise in production cost. This price hike is being done due to rising input costs, surge in logistics and overall cost of operations,” said Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, Managing Director, Milkfed. —