Vote judiciously in SGPC elections, says Badal

Lambi (Muktsar), March 24
Having lost the Assembly elections, the SAD is now worried about the much-delayed SGPC polls. Addressing public meetings in Lambi, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal urged people to be judicious while polling in the SGPC elections.
Badal said: “The other parties are now planning to capture gurdwaras in Punjab. If the SPGPC comes under the control of others, Kejriwal or someone else will hold the sway. I am warning you all.”
He added: “Sometimes governments are formed by taking false oaths. In the past, Capt Amarinder Singh became the CM after taking a false oath by holding ‘gutka sahib’ in his hand. The AAP too has come to power in the state on the basis of its false propaganda on the social media. This party is nominating outsiders to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.” —
