‘Vote out Kauravas’: BJP on Tarn Taran incident

Chandigarh, April 9

Lauding the High Court for indicting the state AAP regime for the despicable Tarn Taran incident, the Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has said the time has come for Punjabis to take tough decisions and identify and vote out the real culprits behind the state’s dismal law and order situation.

In the elections, Punjabis will vote out ‘Duryodhans’ and ‘Kauravas’ who are behind the dismal state of affairs on every front, especially the non-existent law and order situation, which is bringing bad reputation to the state across the nation.

Those 92 MLAs representing badlaav have not uttered a word even against this heinous act, while they had the gumption to defend their corrupt supremo that too at the birthplace of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Jakhar has said.

Those who could not manage their seven Rajya Sabha MPs together to ‘defend’ their supremo at the sacred birthplace of Bhagat Singh are making tall claims of winning all seats in Punjab. Leave Raghav Chadha, who has run out of the country, where are six Rajya Sabha MPs, Jakhar has asked.

These 92 MLAs and seven MPs might not add up to the proverbial 100 Kauravas, but they have matched them with equal amounts of apathy and insensitivity in this horrific incident which has put the whole of Punjab to shame, Jakhar said, referring to HC references to Mahabharta in the suo motu notice.

Jakhar said the last 2 years of the so-called Badlaav have put an unprecedented burden on the state with AAP heaping staggering Rs 120 crore debt on state each day, Jakhar said urging all Punjabis to register their disapproval of this insanity by defeating AAP at all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

Jakhar was speaking here after welcoming a number of Congress and Aap leaders and workers from Ludhiana, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib into the BJP party fold. Congratulating them on making the right decision, Jakhar said youngsters today need to take charge of bringing Punjab back to its glory days.

