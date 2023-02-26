‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, February 25
Having enrolled as a student of the diploma in mechanical engineering at Lord Krishna Polytechnic College, Kapurthala, in 2009, “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh had reportedly dropped out from the campus soon after he had joined the course.
For the same reason, none of the college faculty members, teaching at that time remember to have taught him.
Can’t recall
Recently, I came to know that Amritpal was our mechanical engineering student. He would have surely attended my class. But I can’t recall having taught him. There were around 2,800 students enrolled in diploma courses. Sandeep Sharma, former principal
Sandeep Sharma, former college principal, who taught applied physics, a compulsory subject for all engineering diploma students, said, “Recently, I came to know that Amritpal was our mechanical engineering student. He would have surely attended my class. But I can’t recall having taught him. There were around 2,800 students enrolled for various engineering diploma courses at that time. I have learnt that he had dropped out and moved to Dubai. He too must not have been a serious student.”
The officiating college principal, Varun Markanda said, “In that year, I was in the mechanical engineering faculty. But I don’t remember him. The first year mechanical engineering class at that time had 300 students. I came to know that Amritpal was our student when some boys shared this information with me. We checked records and found that he had enrolled in the course, but dropped out later.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...