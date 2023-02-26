‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 25

Having enrolled as a student of the diploma in mechanical engineering at Lord Krishna Polytechnic College, Kapurthala, in 2009, “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh had reportedly dropped out from the campus soon after he had joined the course.

For the same reason, none of the college faculty members, teaching at that time remember to have taught him.

Sandeep Sharma, former college principal, who taught applied physics, a compulsory subject for all engineering diploma students, said, “Recently, I came to know that Amritpal was our mechanical engineering student. He would have surely attended my class. But I can’t recall having taught him. There were around 2,800 students enrolled for various engineering diploma courses at that time. I have learnt that he had dropped out and moved to Dubai. He too must not have been a serious student.”

The officiating college principal, Varun Markanda said, “In that year, I was in the mechanical engineering faculty. But I don’t remember him. The first year mechanical engineering class at that time had 300 students. I came to know that Amritpal was our student when some boys shared this information with me. We checked records and found that he had enrolled in the course, but dropped out later.”