Will break official-contractor nexus: Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Will break official-contractor nexus: Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 21

Claiming that the “mafia” in the Food and Supply Department of Punjab is bigger than any other “mafia” in the state, the AAP government has set its target on “cleaning up the mess created by the previous governments”, said Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Even as the government upped its ante against the Opposition Congress for the “scams” in the Food and Supply Department, including the tender allotment scam that unfolded in the previous government’s tenure, a roadmap has been made to break the nexus between officers of the department and contractors, Kataruchak added.

Assets of absconding officers to be seized

Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak says the government is coming out with a policy that will provide for attaching all assets of absconding officers accused of having caused losses to the state government.

The state government has initiated the process to physically inspect all stocks of foodgrain lying in the godowns, CAP storage and open storages, and compare it with the records of stored foodgrains to get an idea of shortage caused by embezzlement of grains.

Regular inspections of mandis, stocks lying in godowns (owned by foodgrain procurement agencies as well as private) will be done. But the inspecting teams will be from a district other than the district where the raid/ inspection is to be conducted.

“The name of the unit/place where the inspection is to be done will be given to the inspecting teams just two hours before the inspection. This will ensure that no one is able to alert the owners/in-charges of premises to be inspected,” Kataruchak said.

Each year, foodgrains worth over Rs 60,000 crore are procured in Punjab, of which paddy worth Rs 35,712 crore is procured by the government. “But at each and every level of procurement, there seems to be a deep nexus, which our government is trying to break. For this, we are increasing competition between the rice mills by allowing more mills to open in the state. Approval to open 300 rice shelling units has been given, which will be operational by the time milling starts. Against the policy of previous governments, where the millers’ proximity to officials or the minister was the main consideration for allotting the paddy, often more than their milling capacity in order to benefit them, our government will allot paddy based on capacity of the mill and its vicinity to the mandis,” said the Food and Supply Minister. With this, 4,400 rice mills would be operational in the state in the ongoing kharif season, he added.

The government is also linking the milling capacity of each rice mill with the power consumption of these mills during the time of milling. “Teams of food inspectors will be deputed for the purpose. If they have more paddy or rice than allotted for milling, we will get to know if they smuggled cheaper rice (meant for PDS) to other states, and are giving it here on the MSP,” said Kataruchak.

#lal chand kataruchak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

2
Trending

Watch: Viral video shows woman manhandling, abusing security guard at society in Noida; arrested

3
Nation

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

4
Chandigarh

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

5
Punjab

Pathankot: Chakki rail bridge collapse a blessing in disguise for locals

6
Punjab

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

7
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

8
Haryana

Lt Col, 3 others arrested by CBI in Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt bribery case

9
Punjab

Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit

10
Nation

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Cities

View All

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Amritsar MSMEs grapple with rising interest rates, high inflation

Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu stage protest outside Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

8-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

Ludhiana: 8-yr-old's body recovered from canal

Women as young as 15 found pregnant in Ludhiana district, reveals survey

10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour