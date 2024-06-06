With Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa’s win from Faridkot, sacrilege issue back in the spotlight

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 5

Victory of Independent candidate, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, from Faridkot has woken up mainstream political parties to the realisation that ignoring the sacrilege incidents of 2015 in this election was a mistake.

“This issue is going to grab all political attention in the coming days when I will be raising it in Parliament. There was no delivery of justice in the sacrilege incidents as all political parties used it to grab power and preferred to forget it once they got the power,” said Khalsa.

The sacrilege incidents were pushed under the carpet by the mainstream political parties this time. However, Khalsa raised the issue vigorously in this election and received unpredictable response in the area.

It has been nine years since a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, but there is no semblance of justice to date, said Sarabjeet Singh.

On June 1, the polling day, residents of this area showed their annoyance with all mainstream political parties for ignoring the issue, he said.

A day before the election, the transfer of court trial of Behbal Kalan police firing incident from Faridkot to Chandigarh has also awakened the residents of this area. Khalsa’s supporters were successful in conveying to the people that the shifting of trial was aimed at denial of justice, which helped Khalsa get good number of votes.

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar, Dhyan Singh Mand, who had led the long-drawn Bargari Insaaf Morcha for justice in sacrilege incidents and campaigned for Khalsa, said all those who have faith in Guru Granth Sahib and want justice in the desecration incidents, have given voice and vote to Khalsa.

