'Won't rest until all problems solved'

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 8

Kulwant Singh Bazigar, a sweet shop owner in Shutrana of Patiala, got the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket for the first time and defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) heavyweight leader Vaninder Kaur Loomba and others by a margin of 51,554 votes.

“All I have on my mind is the welfare of the people of Shutrana. This only thought made me join the AAP, which then gave me ticket. The party’s trust and people’s support have brought us this far,” says the first time-MLA, who has no political background.

Kulwant Singh, a matriculate, said he had joined the AAP in 2012-13 after it was first launched out of a protest in Delhi. “After joining the party, I regularly participated in protests on people-centric issues — be it against the release of effluents into the Ghaggar from various industrial establishments to the issues of schools in the constituency,” he says.

He has also worked on resolving the ground-level issues in the past two years. “I got the hands-on experience on working and resolving people’s issues as sarpanch of gram panchayat Karim Nagar, Patiala. We have improved the condition of two schools in the village. Classrooms for students were built and we also arranged teachers for them. We installed interlocking tiles in the village, constructed boundary walls of the schools and resolved sewerage issues in the area. Apart from this, I do not have any political background,” he says.

“Now that the people have given me the task, I will not sit quietly till issues and problems of my constituency are not discussed and resolved,” he says.