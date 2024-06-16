Working to serve state in 2027, says Jakhar

Chandigarh, June 15
A meeting of the state BJP held here today to introspect on the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and the party was resolved to work for serving the state by winning the 2027 Assembly poll.
The meeting, led by Sunil Jakhar, besides national general secretary Mantri Srinavaslu, was attended by party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections with the exception of Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur and Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Others members included the former state presidents and office-bearers.
The special guest was Ravneet Singh Bittu, recently appointed Minister of State for Railways.
Jakhar, in a press conference, said the party underlined that people’s trust in the BJP in Punjab had lent greater responsibility to
the party.
“We have done better in the polls but better is not enough and we need to do more to serve the state in 2027,” Jakhar said, while accepting that the results of traditional seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur were not on the expected lines.
