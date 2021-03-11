Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Youth Congress workers today protested near a venue where BJP national president JP Nadda was to address a rally. He paid tribute to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar here. When he reached GLADA ground near Samrala Chowk to address a rally, Youth Congress workers also reached there and protested. There was a minor scuffle between Youth Congress workers and the police. Many of them were detained.

Youth Congress workers protested against the price rise. Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon was detained by the police from the protest site. Dhillon said they were carrying their protest peacefully but the police detained him and other Youth Congress workers.