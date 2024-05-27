Undertrial hurls slipper at magistrate inside courtroom in Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, May 27

An undertrial prisoner who was taken to a local court for hearing in a case on Monday hurled his slipper at the magistrate inside the courtroom in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

Rasik Mohammad, ASI, City Kotwali police station said Ismail, who is under judicial custody in a case of theft, was taken to the court of additional chief judicial magistrate from jail.

“He suddenly took out his slipper and threw it at the magistrate,” Mohammad said, adding that the accused was sent to judicial custody again.

A case is being registered against the accused by the magistrate and he will be arrested on production warrant, the ASI said.

#Rajasthan