Undertrial hurls slipper at magistrate inside courtroom in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 27
An undertrial prisoner who was taken to a local court for hearing in a case on Monday hurled his slipper at the magistrate inside the courtroom in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.
Rasik Mohammad, ASI, City Kotwali police station said Ismail, who is under judicial custody in a case of theft, was taken to the court of additional chief judicial magistrate from jail.
“He suddenly took out his slipper and threw it at the magistrate,” Mohammad said, adding that the accused was sent to judicial custody again.
A case is being registered against the accused by the magistrate and he will be arrested on production warrant, the ASI said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery
Six officials also suspended for lapses; one of the partners...
Cyclone Remal claims 6 lives in West Bengal, 10 in Bangladesh; leaves trail of destruction
Coastal regions bore the brunt of cyclone Remal’s fury, with...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31
In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...
IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat
The woman's family filed a complaint with the police after w...