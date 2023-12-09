US tourist killed, 2 others injured in accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Dausa, December 9
A tourist from the US died and two others were injured when their car overturned while overtaking another vehicle in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Saturday, police said.
Police said that the External Affairs Ministry has been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur.
According to the police, Elizabeth (25), a resident of California in USA, was on the way from Sawai Madhopur with an Indian friend to Delhi when their car overturned on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway.
“The USA-based tourist was referred to Jaipur where she died during treatment. Her friend and a car driver got injured in the accident,” ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said. He said that the accident occurred near Dhanawad on expressway.
Police said that two others who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to Jaipur for treatment.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza
Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'
The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...
30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies
Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...