Achievers: Goonj secures top spot in art contest

Goonj, Class III student of CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, has triumphed at the Studio FitEnFine27’s electrifying Independence Day art competition held on August 13, 2023, in Sector 27, Panchkula. Amidst a vibrant canvas of budding artists, Goonj’s masterpiece stole the limelight by securing the top spot in the under-10 category.

