Andy Murray to fight No. 1 Novak Djokovic

PTI

Madrid: A resurgent Andy Murray (pic) of Great Britain defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at the Madrid Open, an ATP 1000 tournament. This is the first time the 34-year-old Murray, the winner of three Grand Slams who has had major hip surgeries, has won consecutive matches since January in Sydney, where the 46-time tour-level titlist reached the final. Following fine wins against two former top-10 players — Dominic Thiem of Austria in the opening round and Shapovalov in the second round — Murray will be up against world No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. This will be Murray and Djokovic’s first meeting since the Doha final in 2017 and at stake is a place in the quarterfinals. IANS

Jabeur reaches Madrid semis