BCM Arya International School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

The school has once again produced meritorious results in IGCSE, AS and A Level Cambridge Board Examination 2023-24. Students have showcased a commendable amalgamation of hard work and dedication. In IGCSE, total 25 students appeared and secured whopping 20 ‘A*’ and 30 ‘A’ grades. Gravleen Kaur and Tanvi secured 5 ‘A*’, Kavish Mittal 4 ‘A*’ and Anushka 2 ‘A*’ grades, respectively. Deevanshu and Jaizleen secured 4 ‘A’ grades, respectively. School president Rakesh Jain, Director Dr Paramjit Kaur and Principal Dr Jasneev Seth congratulated students, teachers and parents for their booming success and attributed the resounding success to the hard work, resilience and fortitude of the students and exemplary efforts of the teachers. She wished them success in their future endeavours.
