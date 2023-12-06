BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, hosts ‘Career Fair’

The school hosted a ‘Career Fair’, providing a unique platform for students to interact with representatives from 30 universities. The event was held under the guidance of Principal DP Guleria. The presence of delegates from the University of Manitoba added an international dimension to the fair. The Career Fair, held at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium, showcased a myriad of educational opportunities as representatives from 30 universities engaged with students, sharing insights into various courses, admission processes and campus life. Principal DP Guleria encouraged students to seize such opportunities for personal and academic growth. The event culminated with a felicitation ceremony of university’s delegates.
