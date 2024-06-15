Beauty of Dharamsala

In Dharamsala’s heights so grand, where peaks reach for the sky,

Bhagsu’s falls with beauty stand, where dreams and waters lie.

In cricket’s field, excitement thrives, the atmosphere is high,

Cheers resound, like buzzing hives, beneath the azure sky.

Himalayan brews, rich and bold, enchant with every sip,

Mcleodganj’s tales unfold, wisdom on every trip.

Yet midst this splendour, we’re told, a shadow starts to grip,

As progress with its plans untold, threatens nature’s trip.

For every road that cuts its way, through forests lush and green,

A piece of paradise gives way, to man-made sights unseen.

But in the hearts of those who stay, a hope, a guiding beam,

To save Dharamsala’s scenic play, and keep its beauty clean.

With happy thoughts for nature’s pace, let’s cherish every tree,

Each river’s flow, each mountain’s face, in Dharamsala’s spree.

Let’s vow to walk with gentle grace, and let our actions be,

A testament to nature’s place, in this land wild and free.

For in the harmony of nature’s song, our truest wealth is found,

In Dharamsala, let’s belong, and keep its beauty crowned.

So let’s unite in love and care, for this land we so adore,

And in 2024, let’s declare, to protect it evermore.

Ashi Choudhary, Class IX, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

