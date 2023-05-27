Bhandara at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The school organised a bhandara after the recitation of Akhand Sundarkand. Educationist Pandit Prem Kumar Sharma of Dakshinmukhi Ancient Temple (Siddhapeeth) Brahmasarovar, Kurukshetra, recited the Sundarkand. President of the school management Pawan Garg along with Secretary Ravinder Bansal, Joint-Secretary Narender Singhal, Rajan Kansal, Pandit Prem Kumar Sharma, Principal Dherminder Khera, Romesh Singh Bhal, Principal, IGN College, school Vice-Principal Narender Sharma honoured the meritorious students of classes X and XII of the school with mementos and wished them a bright future.