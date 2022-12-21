Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea-Shimla

Class XI bade farewell to Class XII. The farewell prepared by Class XI students was certainly the best ending this journey could have. The theme chosen by Class XI was ‘spring’ through which they wanted to remind their seniors how this was just a new beginning for them. The event started with a beautiful prayer dance, which was followed by a soulful prayer service to receive the Almighty’s grace. Then began the most awaited journey to decide who would be crowned as ‘Miss Chelsea’. The judges for the day were Dr Rajni Sharma, Ritika Kukreja and Sagarika Sawant. Round I was the modelling round which was exciting because every student walked with such elegance and it was very difficult to judge them. Following that was second round which included some very interesting tasks. Then there was the third round that was questionnaire round. The questions were asked by the judges and the students were supposed to answer them. Unique titles were given by Class XI to their seniors. Some lively dance performances in between were a cherry on top. At last, came the most awaited moment everyone was waiting, that was the crowning of ‘Miss Chelsea’. Gauri Negi won the coveted title of ‘Miss Chelsea’. The first runner-up was Gunn Seth and second runner-up was Snehil Justa. Everyone cheered for them as the cakes were cut. The successful event ended with some beautiful words from Principal Sister Stella, how she wanted the outgoing class students to succeed in life and how their alma mater was always proud of them.