DAV Junior Wing, Ambala Cantt.

It was a day of fun and learning for as many as 100 students of DAV Junior Wing who visited the Air Force Station in the city. The station had invited students to take a look at the history of the Indian Air Force history in order to motivate them to join it. The students explored different types of aircraft such as UAV, helicopters and transport planes. They also visited the Air Traffic Control Room and observed landing as well as taking off procedures of the planes. They were enthusiastic and keen to know about various types of equipment used by the Indian Air Force. The students interacted with the IAF officers and discussed their queries related to a career in the IAF. The tour lasted three hours. Flight instructor and ground staff were present at the event to instruct students. The major attraction of the visit was the close up view of AN-32 Aircraft, the largest carrier of IAF. The students were accompanied by their class teachers and Principal Sheetal Sharma. Principal Sheetal Sharma said the aim of the event was to motivate the youngsters to join an exciting and challenging career in the Indian Air Force.