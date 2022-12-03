DAV School, Palampur

On the direction of the Department of Justice, Government of India, National Legal Services Authority, the school celebrated Constitution Day and week. Advocates Kshitij Korla and Kirti Sharma addressed students of classes VIII to X. The event was initiated with the reading of Preamble followed by an awareness session regarding the features of the Constitution, fundamental rights and duties. In addition, a quiz was organized. Aditi Thakur bagged the first position, Anshika Bhamnotra came second while Adhya Rana bagged the third position in the painting event. In the quiz activity, Vinayak Sandipani, Ananya Awasthi, Ashwin Pathania, Osheen Rana and Nandini walia and many got appreciation for their participation.