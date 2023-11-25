DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Manimajra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated White Day and Children’s Day. Teachers and students were all dressed up in white to mark the occasion. The day was celebrated to teach and make kids aware of the importance of ‘White’ shade in life. The event aimed to foster a sense of gratitude and strengthen the bonds of friendship among the young learners. The highlight of the celebration was a special interactive storytelling session, where dedicated teachers shared heart-warming tales emphasising the importance of kindness, friendship and gratitude. The children were captivated by the different activities. Principal Renu Verma appreciated the kids for their performances and expressed her delight at the success of the White Day celebrations.