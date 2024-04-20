Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti

The school celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti on its premises. A special assembly was conducted to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar’s teachings and works and significance of the day by Class VII students. The assembly started with a prayer to seek blessings from the Almighty. Students delivered speeches commemorating Ambedkar’s efforts to eradicate social evils like untouchability and caste restrictions. During the assembly, students came forward to vocalise his life chronicle and his contribution to the uplift of people belonging to lower castes. They also talked about the principles and contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution. Students recited a poem in his honour and the Preamble was read by Shagun Mohan of Class VII to make students aware of the core values of the Constitution. Principal Komal Arora apprised the students of interesting facts about Dr Ambedkar.

