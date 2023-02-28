Folk dance competition at Ivy World School, Jalandhar

A Sahodaya inter-school group folk dance competition was held on the school premises. The chief guest on the occasion was Rashmi Vij. Students from different CBSE schools of the city participated in the competition and performed Rajasthani folk dance, Gujarati dance, Haryanvi dance, gidha, bhangra etc. Ekjot Kaur, Pooja Manhas and Ritika were the judges. The first prize was bagged by Army Public School, while the second prize was shared by Kamla Nehru School and CT Public School. The third position was bagged by Shiv Jyoti Public School, along with The Gurukul. Consolation prizes were given to Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara, and Tagore International School.