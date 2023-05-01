GMSSS, Sector 15 A, Chandigarh

A session on " Fundamentals & principles of disaster risk management" was delivered by Nitika, Disaster Management Professional, MGSIPA, Government of Punjab at the school.NSS Volunteers were sensitised by the DM Professional to build unique capacities to deal with shocks and stresses by taking an active role in disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management activities. An exercise on, "Drop, Cover and Hold On! "during an earthquake until the shaking stops was demonstrated to the students during the session. Therefore, increasing school safety, increasing the availability of evidence-based recovery programmes and targeting services to children at highest risk for problems were needed to mitigate the impact of natural disasters on children. NSS Programme Officer Manpreet Kaur presented vote of thanks. Principal Prem Chittranjan appreciated the event.