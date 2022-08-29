Govt High School, Nareli

The school won the District-Level Under-14 Games for Girls held from August 18 to 22 at GSSS, Predi, after beating the State Senior Secondary School, Amroh Huh. Five students of Nareli school — Karika Rana, Kritika Sharma, Sonika Sharma, Shine and Vansika — have been selected for the state-level kho-kho competition. Nareli school students won two gold medals and one bronze medal in wrestling. School Headmistress Hemalta credited the victory to the hard work of language teacher of the school Lucky, physical education teacher Rajkumar and other staff.
