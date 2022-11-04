Haryana Day celebrated at DAVC Public School, Jind

Haryana Day was celebrated at the school. Dressed in their ethnic best, the Davians put up an entertaining programme through various folk dances and Haryanvi songs and presented alive vivid aspects of the rich Haryanvi culture. The children created a buzz in the school by throwing light on Haryana through their colourful programme. With such a thrilling description, everyone jumped with joy. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi said Haryanavis are widely appreciated.