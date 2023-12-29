Infant Jesus School, Mohali

To spread the message of sharing and sacrifice, the students of Class V of the school presented a remarkable show on the occasion of Christmas. A plethora of programmes was presented by the students. The nativity scene, which is synonymous with Christmas, marked importance of the arrival and purpose of Lord Jesus on earth. The students sang carols and the dancers danced to the pleasant tunes of the festive songs. The grand entrance of Santa Claus was a visual feast for all. The occasion was graced by the Chief Guest, Rev Fr Edwin Jegathees, Rev Fr Amrit Lal, the school Manager, Rev Fr Tharthius and the Principal, Vanitha Veena. While eulogising the efficiency and vigour with which the students showcased the essence of celebration, the Chief Guest Rev Fr Edwin Jegathees also stressed upon displaying virtue of gratitude in life.

#Mohali