Infant Jesus School, Phase 11, Mohali

Students of classes IX-A and IX-C along with faculty members of the school celebrated Earth Day. Every corner of the school was decorated with beautiful posters, banners and slogans emphasising the message of saving planet Earth. A myriad of programmes was presented by the students. The skit marked the importance and purpose of the celebration in true sense as it sensitised the students to conserve nature and reminded them of their duties towards Mother Earth. Students sang mellifluous songs and the dancers swayed to the pleasant tunes and filled the air with ecstasy on the eventful occasion. Students expressed their views by making short speeches and self-composed poems in an articulate manner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...