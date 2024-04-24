Infant Jesus School, Phase 11, Mohali

Students of classes IX-A and IX-C along with faculty members of the school celebrated Earth Day. Every corner of the school was decorated with beautiful posters, banners and slogans emphasising the message of saving planet Earth. A myriad of programmes was presented by the students. The skit marked the importance and purpose of the celebration in true sense as it sensitised the students to conserve nature and reminded them of their duties towards Mother Earth. Students sang mellifluous songs and the dancers swayed to the pleasant tunes and filled the air with ecstasy on the eventful occasion. Students expressed their views by making short speeches and self-composed poems in an articulate manner.

#Mohali