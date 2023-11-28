Ivy International School, Bhattakufar, Shimla

In the 31st District-Level Children Science Congress-2023, conducted at Portmore School, Shimla, students of the Ivy International School bagged many coveted positions to reach the state-level Congress to be conducted in mid-December this year in the NIT-Hamirpur. Pranjal Gupta (Class X) and Divyam Justa (Class X) bagged the first prize in Senior Quiz. Antra Thakur (Class VIII) and Srijal Sharma (Class VIII) got the first prize in Project Report. Angel Bhrota (Class XII) and Anvi Atri (Class XI) won the third prize in Senior Secondary Quiz. Arav Thakur (Class IX) got the third prize in Innovative Project.
