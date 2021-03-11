Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nangal Bhur

KV Nangal Bhur organised a 20-day- long summer camp on the school premises. More than 150 students took part in this summer camp. Various training programmes in kabaddi, kho-kho, cricket, athletics, badminton, volleyball, soccer, hockey, basketball, yoga etc was held under the guidance of physical education teacher Ajay Raina. Principal of the school PL Meena said the purpose of the camp was to provide a platform to the students in order to make them active and gain educational enrichment and experiences that they have never had before.