KV 2 RCF Hussainpur, Kapurthala

National Constitution Day was celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. To reiterate the values enshrined in the Constitution, the school joined the reading of the Preamble. The entire school reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian Constitution by taking pledge. Principal KK Ghera encouraged students to abide by the Constitution.
