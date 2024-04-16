LEGOLAND School Challenge 2024 expands across Asia, opens registration

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), April 15
Calling all aspiring LEGO wizards, mythical creature enthusiasts, and fantasy architects from across Asia, the LEGOLAND School Challenge 2024 is here. The registration opened on April 15 via the LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort website.
CS Lim, Divisional Director, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, said, “The exciting competition is where students and teachers team up to showcase their extraordinary LEGO building skills and foster collaboration. This year, we’re thrilled to welcome schools from all corners of Asia, including China, Taiwan region, India, Korea, and Japan, alongside our friends in Southeast Asia. Get ready to bring fantastical worlds to life with LEGO bricks. The world of fantasy awaits think magical castles soaring through the clouds, daring knights embarking on epic quests or mischievous fairies flitting through enchanted forests — the fantastical possibilities are endless in this year’s ‘World of Fantasy’ theme.
“Students aged seven to 17 years’ old are eligible to participate, with a chance to win amazing prizes, including tickets to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort to experience a world of thrilling rides, aquatic adventures and incredible LEGO creations of all sizes,” CS Lim said.
