Mata Rukmini Rai Senior Secondary School, Kharindwa

The school organised a “See and Say” competition for primary wing students to improve the communication and descriptive skills in children. Children described and spoke a few lines on the object which were given to them. Little champs explained the characteristics of various objects like story book, mobile phone, microphone, blackboard, indoor games, etc, in an impressive manner. All the winners were awarded with certificates by Principal Bibandeep Kaur. Vice-Principal Monika Anand, Rohini Ahuja, Dr Nidhi Gupta, Mandeep, Neeraj and other staff members were present for the activity.
