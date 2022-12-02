Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal students impress at annual day

The school organised its fourth annual function — Scintilla — recently. The cultural event began with a prayer to Lord Ganesha by talented facilitators. After that mesmerising performances were presented by kindergarten students — 'Sparkling Tots', 'Carnival of Goa' & 'Brijwasi Raas'. Students of Class I showcased their talent through 'MLZS Rocks'. Spellbinding performance was presented by students of Class VII through 'Rhythmic Hands', which showcased their amazing coordination. Students of Class VIII gave a tribute to Lord Shiva with their dance performance 'Neelkantham-Shiv-Mantham'. The Principal read the annual report 'Oracle' which highlighted the growth of the school and achievement awards bagged by the students over the past 12 months.