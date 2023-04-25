Our Lady of Fatima Convent School, Assarpur

An inter-house marathon race was held at the school. The marathon started with an Inter- House marathon of girls and boys. The competition was tough as students from the various classes competed with one another. The first prize went to Ekamjot Kaur (St Francis House), followed by Sukhman Kaur (St Mary House) and third position was secured by Gurmandeep Kaur (St Joseph House). Among boys, Davinder (St Clare House) came first, Harshit (St Mary House)and Avtar (St Mary House) came second and third. Principal Sr Linet appreciated the participants and thanked the house in-charges and teachers for organising such an event.