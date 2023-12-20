PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Upper Camp, Dehradun

The school celebrated the diamond jubilee of the foundation of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Awdesh Dube Principal of the vidyalaya, was the chief guest. In his address he extended his wishes to all KVians and asked them to be proud of being part of the sparkling journey. Students sang the Kendriya Vidyalaya theme song with passion. Students of the primary wing performed their role models who are legend alumna of the KVS. Bright stars of the vidyalaya, given the title of ‘Dhruv’ and ‘Gargi’, were awarded by the principal.

