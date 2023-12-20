Poem: Winning hearts

Winning hearts with Weepy Eyes

We all need happy endings,

rather we can’t bear despair endings.

Bad days are good,

may be this time the trophy wasn’t to be ours as by

the wish of godhood.

Guys, you played well, rather very well,

but seeing you crying, our hearts fell.

You made the best effort,

yes, bad days do come even to an expert.

Come on man, winning ten consecutive matches is

not at all easy.

Since it empties the inner us, that’s why life is called squeezy.

Words can’t define your evergreen gratefulness,

and trust me for us you are always at success.

Undoubtedly, it hurt, more to those who had sleepless nights and had practice hard,

but neither every day the sun shines nor the whole year is the green yard.

This is the bitter truth, one has to win, and one has to lose, and we have to accept it, no one can refuse.

That’s true,

Team India, we are always proud of you.

We were, we are and we will always be your backbone,

will be present in both, your celebrations and heartbreaks, will never leave you alone.

JAI HIND!

Tavgun Kaur, Class XI, Scholar Fields, Patiala

